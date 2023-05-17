 Skip to main content
Thermo Fisher Scientific posts 'social responsibility' report noting environmental, diversity goals

  • 0
microscope stethoscope science medical generic graphic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. took in $44.9 billion in revenue in 2022, but the company is not overlooking its social and environmental responsibilities.

The company, a maker of scientific and healthcare equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report Wednesday. The annual report covers the company's commitment to society and "stakeholders," along with a look at its progress toward environmental, social and governance goals.

In the corporate world, the term "stakeholders" goes beyond shareholders to include employees, customers, suppliers and more.

The 85-page report is available on the company's website. It discusses what Thermo Fisher calls its four pillars: environment, colleagues, communities and operations.

"Our responsibility extends to supporting our communities, being a good steward of our planet, creating a great work environment for our colleagues and always doing business the right way," said Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive and president, in the report.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher's CSR touches on another acronym, ESG for environmental, social and governance. Governance encompasses how a company is run. Many companies are putting out ESG reports as concerns grow about global warming.

ESG disclosures are voluntary. They are not yet required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thermo Fisher's environmental goals include net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is moving away from the use of fossil fuels and working with suppliers to cut emissions. That goal is based on the Science Basted Targets initiative. The SBTi, a partnership that includes the United Nations, helps companies set targets for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, which are linked to climate change.

In the "Colleagues" section, the company reports a 5.9% increase in the number of its women on its staff since 2019, and a 9.3% increase in women in executive management roles. The company also make payments to employees to offset the impact of inflation. In the U.S., inflation reached 8.5% in 2022.

For its "Communities" focus, Thermo Fisher promoted STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.

Shares in Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. At 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, the share price was $516.89.

In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77. At the current price, the company's market capitalization is $199.4 billion.

Shop Talk





PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

