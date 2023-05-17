Thermo Fisher Scientific posts 'social responsibility' report noting environmental, diversity goals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. took in $44.9 billion in revenue in 2022, but the company is not overlooking its social and environmental responsibilities.
The company, a maker of scientific and healthcare equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report Wednesday. The annual report covers the company's commitment to society and "stakeholders," along with a look at its progress toward environmental, social and governance goals.
In the corporate world, the term "stakeholders" goes beyond shareholders to include employees, customers, suppliers and more.
The 85-page report is available on the company's website. It discusses what Thermo Fisher calls its four pillars: environment, colleagues, communities and operations.
"Our responsibility extends to supporting our communities, being a good steward of our planet, creating a great work environment for our colleagues and always doing business the right way," said Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive and president, in the report.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher's CSR touches on another acronym, ESG for environmental, social and governance. Governance encompasses how a company is run. Many companies are putting out ESG reports as concerns grow about global warming.
ESG disclosures are voluntary. They are not yet required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thermo Fisher's environmental goals include net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is moving away from the use of fossil fuels and working with suppliers to cut emissions. That goal is based on the Science Basted Targets initiative. The SBTi, a partnership that includes the United Nations, helps companies set targets for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, which are linked to climate change.
In the "Colleagues" section, the company reports a 5.9% increase in the number of its women on its staff since 2019, and a 9.3% increase in women in executive management roles. The company also make payments to employees to offset the impact of inflation. In the U.S., inflation reached 8.5% in 2022.
For its "Communities" focus, Thermo Fisher promoted STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.
Shares in Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. At 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, the share price was $516.89.
In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77. At the current price, the company's market capitalization is $199.4 billion.