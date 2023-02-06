Thermo Fisher Scientific to use renewable electricity at all US sites by 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, will use 100% renewable electricity at all current U.S. sites by 2026.
That energy will come from the sun and wind.
The company has a 20-year power agreement with EDF Renewables, which is a subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group. The power-purchase agreement includes the output of EDF's 200-megawatt Millers Branch solar project in Texas. That plant will deliver about 545,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually, according to a company statement.
Thermo Fisher said the Miller Branch output, along with the Seven Cowboy wind project in Oklahoma, will match the company's current U.S electricity needs. The Seven Cowboy project is operated by Enel, a power company based in Italy.
"Our agreement with EDF Renewables further demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and creating a more sustainable world for all," Marc N. Casper, Thermo's chairman, chief executive and president said in the statement.
Thermo plans to cut emissions from its operations and from its suppliers of energy by 50% by 2030, using 2018 as a baseline year.
In the language of the new low-carbon economy, those are Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions are directly controlled by an organization. They are the result of its operations and vehicles, for example. Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the purchase of energy.
The 50% reduction target aligns Thermo Fisher's emissions strategy with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Thermo Fisher has submitted its climate targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), which establishes standards for climate action.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher has annual revenue of more than $40 billion.
Shares in Thermo Fisher trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. They were trading at $581.00 at 10:18 a.m. Monday. The company's total market value is about $227 billion.