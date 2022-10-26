Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3Q revenue exceeds analysts' estimates

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and medical equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported Wednesday third quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share that exceeded expectations.
Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 1 was $10.68 billion, above the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion compiled by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was 14% above the year-ago number.
Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter were $5.08, versus the $4.78 average estimate of nine analysts.
"We saw broad-based strength across our businesses, including our new clinical research business, which is performing very well," said Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president, in a statement.
"With a strong nine months behind us, we are on track to deliver another outstanding year," he said.
Earnings per share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles were $3.79, down from $4.79 in the third quarter of 2021.
The adjusted per-share number of $4.78 is down from $5.77 last year, and adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 22.2%, down from 29.8% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share exclude items that companies consider to be one-time or unusual.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company will give a financial forecast at a conference call later Wednesday.
Thermo Fisher shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The last traded at $514.62. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $672.34 and as low as $478.31.