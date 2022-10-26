 Skip to main content
Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3Q revenue exceeds analysts' estimates

(PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

 By Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and medical equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported Wednesday third quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share that exceeded expectations.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 1 was $10.68 billion, above the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was 14% above the year-ago number.

Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter were $5.08, versus the $4.78 average estimate of nine analysts.

"We saw broad-based strength across our businesses, including our new clinical research business, which is performing very well," said Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive officer and president, in a statement.

"With a strong nine months behind us, we are on track to deliver another outstanding year," he said.

Earnings per share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles were $3.79, down from $4.79 in the third quarter of 2021.

The adjusted per-share number of $4.78 is down from $5.77 last year, and adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 22.2%, down from 29.8% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share exclude items that companies consider to be one-time or unusual.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company will give a financial forecast at a conference call later Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The last traded at $514.62. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $672.34 and as low as $478.31.

- The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh.

- B. Braun bought Starboard Medical's Clif-FIX line of devices that secure catheters for an undisclosed price.

- The Lowhill Township Planning Commission denied a plan for a warehouse at 7503 Kernsville Road, saying it would change the character of the rural township.

- Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt in Forks Township closed its doors after 10 years.

- Khanisa's Pudding Bar held a grand opening at its new Downtown Allentown Market location after having moved from Easton.

- Mussel Polymers Inc. says its glue for bonding carbon and synthetic fibers is a big step toward creating lighter and stronger fiber-reinforced materials.

- Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea in the Shops at Bethlehem (the Giant shopping center on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem Township, on the border with the City of Bethlehem) will open in late November or early December. 

- The former Rosanna's Restaurant in Bethlehem, which closed in February, will reopen as a deli and bar called Rosa's Corner.

- Victaulic has expanded in Tennessee with the acquisition of Tennessee Metal Fabricating, price not disclosed.

- The old Forks Diner will be serving auto-repair customers by early spring of 2023 with a six-bay garage known as Wrenchtec.

- Lehigh County-based Shift4 Payments stepped in to help the owners of Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown finally open their doors.

- Mid Penn Bank opened a new, bigger location in Blue Bell.

- Balloon Junction held a grand opening in Pottsville for its store offering custom balloon creations.

- Rentschler's Ice Cream has reopened just a few doors down from its former location in Ringtown after it was destroyed by a fire in February.

- Mill Street Aesthetics, a day spa and skincare boutique, held a grand opening in Belvidere, New Jersey.

- Provident Financial Services agreed to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in a stock deal valued at $1.3 billion, creating a bank that will hold 4% of the deposits in New Jersey.

