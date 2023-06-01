Trulieve closing cannabis dispensaries in California, Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., an operator of medical marijuana dispensaries in eastern Pennsylvania, is cutting back in other parts of the U.S. to conserve cash.
As part of what it calls "optimization efforts," Trulieve is closing a retail operation in Grover Beach, California, and ending operations in Massachusetts by the end of 2023. Trulieve operates three outlets in the Bay State.
Competition has increased in the cannabis business with new dispensaries opening. Some states, including New Jersey and New York, have made recreational marijuana legal, while Pennsylvania requires a medical card for purchases. Other users still buy marijuana the old-fashioned way, through a network of unlicensed dealers.
The closings announced Thursday follow earlier cutbacks in California and Nevada.
"These difficult but necessary measures are part of ongoing efforts to bolter business resilience and our commitment to cash preservation," Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers said in a company statement. "We remain fully confident in our strategic position and the long-term prospects for this industry."
Trulieve says it has "leading market positions" in three states, including Pennsylvania. In May, the company opened a medical marijuana dispensary in Limerick, Montgomery County.
Other dispensaries affiliated with Trulieve operate in Camp Hill, Coatesville, Devon, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, Reading, Scranton and Whitehall.
"We provide the relief you need in a safe and natural way," Trulieve's website says.
Pennsylvania consumers can cross over to New Jersey and buy marijuana leaf, pre-rolled joints, gummies and more without a medical card.
Trulieve is based in Tallahasee, Florida, and is traded on the OTC market under the ticker symbol TCNNF. At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the share price was $4.28, near its 52-week low of $4.18. The high price in the past 52 weeks was $16.11. In March of 2021, the stock touched $52 per share.
On May 10, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $289 million and a net loss of $64 million.