Unity Bancorp declares 12 cent-per-share common dividend, up 1 cent, 9%. from last payout

Unity Bancorp, the parent company of Unity Bank, has declared a cash dividend of 12 cents per common share, a 1c per share or 9% increase, over the last quarterly payout.
 
The increased dividend will be payable March 24 to shareholders of record as of March 10. 
 
Unity is based in Clinton (Hunterdon County), New Jersey, and has about $2.4 billion in assets. It operates on both sides of the Delaware River, with branches in Hunterdon, Bergen, Middlesex, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and in Northampton County in Pennsylvania.
 
Earlier this month, the bank opened a new branch in Fort Lee, New Jersey, expanding in Bergen County. Unity Bank now has 20 branches. It added the Fort Lee location even as some large institutions cut back as customers move to mobile banking. 
 
"Banking services at the branch level are increasingly important to our customers, particularly small business owners who still, even in the age of electronic banking, rely on branches," Unity Bank President and Chief Executive James A. Hughes said in a statement. 
 
"Community banks are engines for economic growth," he said. In December, Unity opened a branch in Lakewood, Ocean County. 
 
Shares in Unity Bancorp are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol UNTY. Shares closed Friday at $26.58. 
 
In the last 52 weeks, Unity shares have traded as high as $30.00 and as low as $24.80. At their current price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of outstanding shares) is $281.3 million.
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

