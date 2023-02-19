Unity Bancorp declares 12 cent-per-share common dividend, up 1 cent, 9%. from last payout
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.
- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.
- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.
- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.
- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building.
- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.
- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.
- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.
- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall.
- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association.
- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.
- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.
- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.
- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.
- Temple University police officer fatally shot in the line of duty
- Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
- Lehigh Valley Legends players volunteer in the new "Sports Buddies" program
- Easton makes a splash for a good cause at the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge
- Paint the Mountain Pink at Shawnee Mountain
- Weekend Winterfest and ice sculptures in Downtown Stroudsburg
- Pool table trick shot champion visits Lehigh Valley
- LGBT Center of Greater Reading hosts 3rd Alliance Summit
- Eat, Sip, Shop: Bethlehem's newest music venue doubles as bar, unique retail store
- Kids' science event at the Reading Science Center
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple University police officer fatally shot in the line of duty
- Suspect arrested in killing of Temple U. officer who was son of former Allentown chief
- Allentown brewery partners with Banko Beverage to expand beer distribution
- Eat, Sip, Shop: Bethlehem's newest music venue doubles as bar, unique retail store
- Fire blazing in Lynn Township, 2-story home in flames
- 'We need more staff': Amid business boom, Redvo Restaurant in Berks asks customers for 2nd chance
- State Police reveal how kidnapped woman alerted them that she was in danger
- Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
- Theft ring suspects arrested leaving Spring Township Ulta
- Schuylkill County Police seek identity of suspect in Sunoco burglary