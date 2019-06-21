Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day

CNN

KENILWORTH, N.J. - At a meeting with the investment community Thursday, Merck, with facilities in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County, and central New Jersey, outlined how it believes its science-led strategy and broad pipeline of promising transformative therapies and vaccines will position the company to deliver strong growth and shareholder value over the next five years.

Despite a positive day for the stock market, Merck shares closed down $0.77 or (0.90%).

Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck chairman and chief executive officer, began the presentation by listing challenges facing the company, including the rising cost of healthcare and R&D, pricing policy uncertainty and the shift to outcome-based reimbursement in the U.S., increased molecular target complexity, and intensified generic and biosimilar competition.

Frazier then listed Merck's opportunities: High unmet medical needs of patients globally, a growing and aging global population, new modalities and technologies accelerating innovation, and more efficient and effective clinical trial design through advanced data analytics.

The chairman then explained how Merck has evolved over the past five years by revitalizing the focus on a science-driven, integrated approach to R&D; solidifying leadership across key pillars of growth; strengthening its operating model; and building an energized leadership team and deep bench of talent.

Frazier concluded his presentation by listing his strategic priorities to drive continued leadership. He expects the company to advance the pipeline for ongoing scientific breakthroughs, unlock the full commercial potential of their portfolio, drive simplification and culture change, and deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

Rob Davis, chief financial officer and head of global services, outlined his strategies for growing revenue which he expects will be driven by the demand for innovation even in the face of pricing headwinds. He predicted extra strong revenue growth every year including 2023 – the year that will experience the greatest impact of the loss of exclusivity for JANUVIA, the company's anti-diabetes medication.

To meet the financial objectives, Merck leadership says they will become a leaner, more efficient, science-driven company that will accelerate growth by focusing its organization and resources on the greatest opportunities for growth, evolving the operating model and culture to be more agile and efficient, and building optionality for the next wave of innovation.

Also, they say, the company will leverage new digital capabilities and automation to better enable innovation, expand customer and patient reach, enhance supply chain efficiencies, and simplify back office operations.

Davis expects Merck to make continued investments in internal innovation. He projects $16 billion of capital projects through 2022 focused on enhancing manufacturing capacity, R&D buildout and IT infrastructure.

Other outlays could include value-creating, bolt-on acquisitions and strategic collaborations to further enhance portfolio and pipelinec and share repurchases to return excess cash to shareholders, the company said. Dividends will have a target payout ratio of 47%-50% over time.

Driving commercial growth, said Frank Clyburn, chief commercial officer, is the growth of KEYTRUDA, the company's cancer fighting drug. It is one of the best-selling drugs ever six years after launch and will reach over $9 billion in 2019. KEYTRUDA is now part of over 1,000 clinical trials including 600 combination trials.

LYNPARZA and LENVIMA also show strong growth in oncology as they add more indications for use. LYNPARZA is showing efficacy beyond women's cancers while LENVIMA displays potential across a broad range of tumor types. Clyburn sees the possibility of more than 50 additional indications for these three drugs over the next five years.

According to Clyburn, there is significant long-term opportunity for pediatric and adult vaccines growth around the world. High barriers-to-entry support Merck's sustained, durable position, he claimed. Merck is investing in vaccines manufacturing capacity to increase doses produced globally. Also, the company has a strong pipeline in pneumococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), dengue and other diseases.

GARDASIL is Merck's best-selling vaccine. Clyburn sees future growth driven by global appeals to eliminate cervical cancer, expansion into new geographies, public and gender-neutral immunization programs. GARDASIL achieved the fastest pharmaceutical launch in China and there is significant opportunity ahead given only 3% of the world's eligible population has received an HPV vaccine.

Summarizing the presentation Frazier said, "Merck is very well positioned to pursue its mission to save and improve lives." "Over the last five years, we have revitalized our focus on research in order to invent, develop and commercialize valuable and innovative medicines and vaccines that address many of the world's most pressing health challenges.

Frazier continued, "We are driving continued momentum across our business and expect our current product portfolio to deliver strong growth over the next five years. Our science-led approach to R&D, managed by our outstanding team of scientists globally, continues to deliver a broad set of pipeline opportunities from discovery to clinical development that give us confidence in our sustainable growth prospects and demonstrate that we are well positioned to continue our success into the future."

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola.