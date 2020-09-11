Walmart launches drone delivery pilot program

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

·Mack Trucks announced that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations.

.East Penn Manufacturing says it ranks in Pennsylvania’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020 by Forbes and Statista. This new recognition takes the place of the discontinued America’s Best Large Employers recognition that the company was previously ranked in for the last two years.

.Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corp., joins St. Luke's University Health Network Board of Trustees

· Neighbors Home and Garden Center in Hellertown closed for good on July 31st after 30 years in business

. Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· The Flying V food truck opens a brick-and-mortar location at 201 Third Street in Bethlehem

· Domaci, a Bethlehem-based home furnishings retailer, will be moving from its current location at 21 E. Third Street to the forthcoming Riverport Market at 17 W. 2nd St. in South Bethlehem later this year.