You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walmart launches drone delivery pilot program

  • Updated

Walmart could be cutting out the middle-man when it comes to its home delivery service.

The major retailer launched a drone delivery pilot program that it's testing right now in North Carolina. The test run is focusing on delivering household essential items and certain grocery products.

Walmart teamed up with Flytrex-an end-to-end drone delivery company-whose drones are controlled via the cloud.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

But if you live outside of North Carolina, don't look up to the sky for your groceries just yet.

Walmart officials say it'll be a while before drone delivery really takes off, but they're learning a lot and working hard to develop the program.

Recommended for you

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

·Mack Trucks announced that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations. 

.East Penn Manufacturing says it ranks in Pennsylvania’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020 by Forbes and Statista. This new recognition takes the place of the discontinued America’s Best Large Employers recognition that the company was previously ranked in for the last two years.

.Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corp., joins St. Luke's University Health Network Board of Trustees

· Neighbors Home and Garden Center in Hellertown closed for good on July 31st after 30 years in business

. Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· The Flying V food truck opens a brick-and-mortar location at 201 Third Street in Bethlehem

· Domaci, a Bethlehem-based home furnishings retailer, will be moving from its current location at 21 E. Third Street to the forthcoming Riverport Market at 17 W. 2nd St. in South Bethlehem later this year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News

Entertainment

Lehigh Valley News

Berks County Area News

Traffic Alerts (not active)