Walmart launches drone delivery pilot program

Walmart could be cutting out the middle-man when it comes to its home delivery service.
The major retailer launched a drone delivery pilot program that it's testing right now in North Carolina. The test run is focusing on delivering household essential items and certain grocery products.
Walmart teamed up with Flytrex-an end-to-end drone delivery company-whose drones are controlled via the cloud.
But if you live outside of North Carolina, don't look up to the sky for your groceries just yet.
Walmart officials say it'll be a while before drone delivery really takes off, but they're learning a lot and working hard to develop the program.