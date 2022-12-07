 Skip to main content
Wawa to expand into Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky

Wawa store

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. — Wawa is there for Pennsylvanians who vacation or winter in Florida. The convenience store is also prepared to serve locals who stray into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

But now, the Delaware County-based chain is looking to the west and will add stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

"We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west," John Poplawski, Wawa's vice president of real estate, said in a statement.

Wawa coffee and gas pumps will be available in the new territories in a little more than two years. Openings will take place sometime in 2025.

Wawa has already announced plans to open stores in Tennessee, and the Florida panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia will see new Wawas in 2024.

Locally, the chain has several new stores in the works, in Hanover Township (Northampton County), Bethlehem Township, and the city of Bethlehem, near Hellertown, among other locations. Wawa recently celebrated the opening of its 12th store in Berks County.

Wawa is a big player in the convenience-store wars across Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, along with Sheetz, Turkey Hill, new entrant Royal Farms, Rutter's and others.

When plans for a new Wawa are announced, fans of the chain's coffee and food rejoice, though sometimes the people who live nearby object.

Wawa Inc. is a privately held company that started in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, according to the chain's website. The enterprise moved into dairy farming in Wawa, Pennsylvania (Delaware County). That led to the first Wawa Food Market in 1964. Today, there are nearly 1,000 Wawas.

