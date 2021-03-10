You are the owner of this article.
Weis Markets reports rise in sales amid pandemic

  Updated
  • Comments
Weis Markets near Coopersburg to close

 

SUNBURY, Pa. - Weis Markets Inc. reported its results for 2020 and for the fourth quarter Wednesday.

The company reported total sales of more than $4.1 billion for the 52-week period that ended Dec. 26, 2020, up 16.1% compared to the same period a year ago.

Annual comparable store sales increased 16.4%. Income from operations increased $78.5 million, or 92.8% over the same period in 2019, to $163.2 million.

The company's net income for fiscal year 2020 increased 74.9% to $118.9 million, compared to $68 million in 2019. Earnings per share for the same period increased $1.89 to $4.42 per share.

"The pandemic has been a supreme challenge for our communities, and our associates who continue to diligently serve our customers," said Jonathan H. Weis, the grocer's chairman and chief executive officer. "In-home meal consumption soared in 2020 due to an increased number of customers and their families working or attending school remotely. We met this demand by ensuring a safe shopping environment for our customers and associates, and operating stores that were consistently in stock. Our results were made possible by increased replenishment schedules, adaptable procurement programs, enhanced ecommerce solutions, disciplined marketing and pricing programs, improved store, manufacturing and distribution efficiencies and consistent customer service."

Weis said ecommerce sales increased 155% in 2020. He said the strong sales performance of the company's fresh departments, notably meat and seafood, benefited from increased cooking at home, resulting in a strong sales performance.

During the 13-week period that ended Dec. 26, 2020, the company's sales increased 13.7% to $1 billion, compared to the same period in 2019. Fourth-quarter comparable store sales increased 14.1%.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter were $26.9 million, compared to $23.0 million in the same period in 2019. The company's fourth quarter net income increased 2.8% to $19.4 million, compared to $18.9 million in 2019.

Earnings per share totaled $0.73 compared to $0.70 per share for the same period in 2019.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

· GEICO has opened an office in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2733 Papermill Road, Suite X3, in Spring Township. Office hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· Bimbo Bakeries USA has earned the EPA's Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 of its bakeries, including the one that produces Maier's Bakery items in southwest Reading's Oakbrook neighborhood.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

