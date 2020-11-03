You are the owner of this article.
Weis Markets reports strong 3rd-quarter results

Weis Markets sales up, earnings down

 

SUNBURY, Pa. – Weis Markets reported blow-out results for the 2020 third quarter and the first nine months of the year.

The measurement financial analysts watch closely for retail stores, like supermarkets, is comparable, or same-store sales. For Weis, third-quarter comparable store sales increased 14.8% and increased 17.3% for the year to date. Those are way above-average figures.

The primary reason: coronavirus.

"Our sales and current demand continue to be impacted by a significant number of people working remotely, often with children attending school the same way, which results in more at-home meals," said Jonathan Weis, the company's chairman and CEO. "Our customers have also adjusted the way they shop, making fewer trips to our stores but buying larger orders. Additionally, our ecommerce sales continue to grow at a record rate."

Total sales increased 14.4% to $1.0 billion during the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2019. Income from operations was $42.806 million, an increase of 144.0% from $17.543 million the previous year.

The company's third-quarter net income increased 118.8% to $31.3 million compared to $14.3 million in 2019, while earnings per share totaled $1.16 compared to $0.53 per share for the same period in 2019. Third-quarter ecommerce sales increased 160%.

For the 39-week period ending Sept. 26, 2020, the company's sales increased 16.9% to $3.1 billion, compared to the same period in 2019. Income from operations increased 120.9% from $61.662 million in 2019 to $136.236 this year.

Year-to-date (YTD) net income increased 102.6% to $99.5 million, while earnings per share for the same period increased $1.87 to $3.70 per share. Year-to-date combined ecommerce sales increased 147.0%.

"We've adjusted to meet this increased demand with agile procurement, consistent in-stock conditions, disciplined marketing and pricing programs and accelerated replenishment schedules," Weis continued. "Over the past seven months, our associates have adapted and taken on additional challenges, cleaning and sanitizing our stores throughout the day and doing their best to ensure social distancing and a safe shopping environment during challenging times. We are grateful for all they do."

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.

