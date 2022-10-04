Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches.

The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21.

The Wells Fargo office closest to the former Hamburg location is the Fairgrounds Square branch in Muhlenberg Township, 12 miles away, according to a company statement. For Jenkintown customers, the bank's Abington branch is just a mile away.

"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors, and economic trends," according to a statement from the bank.



U.S. banks are closing branches all around the country, but Wells Fargo opened a new downtown Allentown branch in June. The 740 W. Hamilton St. office opened at Five City Center. That new office building was developed by J.B. Reilly's City Center Investment Corp.

Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four" banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Shares in Wells Fargo trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Tuesday was $43.54, up $1.96.