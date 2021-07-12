WFMZ wants to hear about your bricks-and-mortar business

If you are opening a business on America's "Main Street," I want to hear from you.
This week, I’m starting a new beat for WFMZ.com covering business openings and closings, development projects from warehouses to new neighborhoods, big changes at our local corporations.
I’ve worked in business news most of my career, spending 23 years at Bloomberg LP as an editor, headline writer and data analyst before retiring. That was a demanding but rewarding time, a fast-paced environment where milliseconds counted, where headlines and data points could send billions of dollars moving in an instant.
Before that, I worked for the former Globe-Times of Bethlehem and later the Express-Times of Easton, where our coverage focused on the Main Streets of the Lehigh Valley.
At least once a week, I plan to write about local business openings. I’m looking for the people in our coverage area who are serial entrepreneurs, or adding new locations, or first-time adventurers. If somebody is willing to risk their capital and time and career on a new storefront in our coverage area, we are looking for you.
I’ll also be writing about the big developments that are literally changing the landscape of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Right now, e-commerce is a huge challenge to owner-operated downtown businesses, just as malls were decades ago, and the growth of big-box stores after that.
About a quarter-century ago, I was writing about what Home Depot would mean to local stores. Now, e-commerce, with the growth of cargo flights at the airport and the delivery trucks criss-crossing my neighborhood all day, makes that challenge seem almost quaint.
Business is never static. Sears was once the king of retail. Now Walmart and Amazon do battle for sales. There are always opportunities and threats. That's what makes the people who are willing to step into the fray so interesting.
Lots of people have side hustles and web-based businesses, and those are great (multi-level marketing schemes, maybe not so great) but we are looking for bricks-and-mortar stores that are new, or have moved, or in some cases have gone through really big changes.
Adding a spice rack or a gelato bar is nice, but we are looking for new outfits or 180-degree directions in product or strategy.
The goal is to put a spotlight on the people who are willing to gamble on our region and on themselves. The owner may get the rewards, but they also get the 3 a.m. emergency phone call, they handle the difficult customers, they pay the bills, put in long days and weeks, hear about threatened lawsuits, put aging inventory on clearance and deal with lost contracts and new competition.
There are small business owners who love what they do, but if they calculated their profit in terms of hourly pay, it might dip below minimum wage. If somebody has decided to close, or move on, or retire, we would like to hear about that too.
Some businesses seem to be almost hereditary. Generations of families go into the restaurant industry, where anonymous reviews and competition from corporate chains can take a toll. Times and tastes change, too. German restaurants were once common, but now most are gone. Thai restaurants are popular, but with popularity comes competition.
Other people pursue what they love, or what they know, or a financial goal. Ultimately, these business stories are "people stories." Some people get rich, some get new careers, some lose jobs, and quite a few locals think economic growth just means getting stuck in traffic behind a truck.
Business big and small are essential. Big business brings in money and jobs and builds the tax base. Small business is what gives the region its character.
So if you have a new store, and a story, contact me at jeff.ward@wfmz.com.