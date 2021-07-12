You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...
Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington, and Western
Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern
Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe,
Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.

* Through late tonight.

* A near stationary frontal boundary combined with a hot and humid
air mass will cause one or more rounds of thunderstorms with heavy
rain to affect the area from this afternoon into tonight. Rainfall
amounts could be highly variable, but a general 1 to 3 inches of
rain with locally higher amounts is possible through tonight.

* Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks
to rise quickly out of their banks. There is also the potential
for flash flooding across more urbanized areas and those areas
with poor drainage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

WFMZ wants to hear about your bricks-and-mortar business

  • Updated
  • Comments
Retail doors background
Jeff Ward Bio

If you are opening a business on America's "Main Street," I want to hear from you.

This week, I’m starting a new beat for WFMZ.com covering business openings and closings, development projects from warehouses to new neighborhoods, big changes at our local corporations.

I’ve worked in business news most of my career, spending 23 years at Bloomberg LP as an editor, headline writer and data analyst before retiring. That was a demanding but rewarding time, a fast-paced environment where milliseconds counted, where headlines and data points could send billions of dollars moving in an instant.

Before that, I worked for the former Globe-Times of Bethlehem and later the Express-Times of Easton, where our coverage focused on the Main Streets of the Lehigh Valley.

At least once a week, I plan to write about local business openings. I’m looking for the people in our coverage area who are serial entrepreneurs, or adding new locations, or first-time adventurers. If somebody is willing to risk their capital and time and career on a new storefront in our coverage area, we are looking for you.

I’ll also be writing about the big developments that are literally changing the landscape of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Right now, e-commerce is a huge challenge to owner-operated downtown businesses, just as malls were decades ago, and the growth of big-box stores after that.

About a quarter-century ago, I was writing about what Home Depot would mean to local stores. Now, e-commerce, with the growth of cargo flights at the airport and the delivery trucks criss-crossing my neighborhood all day, makes that challenge seem almost quaint.

Business is never static. Sears was once the king of retail. Now Walmart and Amazon do battle for sales. There are always opportunities and threats. That's what makes the people who are willing to step into the fray so interesting.

Lots of people have side hustles and web-based businesses, and those are great (multi-level marketing schemes, maybe not so great) but we are looking for bricks-and-mortar stores that are new, or have moved, or in some cases have gone through really big changes.

Adding a spice rack or a gelato bar is nice, but we are looking for new outfits or 180-degree directions in product or strategy.

The goal is to put a spotlight on the people who are willing to gamble on our region and on themselves. The owner may get the rewards, but they also get the 3 a.m. emergency phone call, they handle the difficult customers, they pay the bills, put in long days and weeks, hear about threatened lawsuits, put aging inventory on clearance and deal with lost contracts and new competition.

There are small business owners who love what they do, but if they calculated their profit in terms of hourly pay, it might dip below minimum wage. If somebody has decided to close, or move on, or retire, we would like to hear about that too.

Some businesses seem to be almost hereditary. Generations of families go into the restaurant industry, where anonymous reviews and competition from corporate chains can take a toll. Times and tastes change, too. German restaurants were once common, but now most are gone. Thai restaurants are popular, but with popularity comes competition.

Other people pursue what they love, or what they know, or a financial goal. Ultimately, these business stories are "people stories." Some people get rich, some get new careers, some lose jobs, and quite a few locals think economic growth just means getting stuck in traffic behind a truck.

Business big and small are essential. Big business brings in money and jobs and builds the tax base. Small business is what gives the region its character.

So if you have a new store, and a story, contact me at jeff.ward@wfmz.com.

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
 
 

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National