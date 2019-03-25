What the Tech? App of the day: HashMe

These days it isn't enough to be a good photographer or Instagrammer. You can upload the greatest picture ever to Instagram and still not have anyone see it. But the right hashtag or hashtags can be a difference maker.
An app called "HashMe" can find the hashtags just right for your post.
Here's how it works: Two ways really. You take a photo within the HashMe app, or choose one from your image library. Using artificial intelligence, HashMe scans the image to generate the most fitting hashtags that are being used most frequently by other Instagram users.
I tried the app when taking a photo of my vinyl record collection. I know there's a huge community of record collectors on Instagram. After scanning the photo, HashMe searches and finds popular hashtags, like #recordcollection, #vinyl and two dozen more.
I can copy all of those to a clipboard and add it to my post. I can do that within the HashMe app or paste them into the post using the Instagram app.
I can also search for hashtags using the HashMe app. If I search for #sunsets for a shot of boats sitting in a marina as the sun fell behind the water, HashMe generates matching hashtags that are trending, including #sunset, #boats and 10 hashtags using emoji.
The free HashMe app shows me 20 suggested tags for each word or photo. For $5 a month, it'll show me the top additional hashtags being suggested.
For casual Instagram users, the free version of HashMe will be plenty, but if you're looking to build a brand or an audience with Instagram, HashMe will save a lot of time searching for just the right tags to use.