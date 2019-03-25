What the Tech? App of the day: HashMe

 

These days it isn't enough to be a good photographer or Instagrammer. You can upload the greatest picture ever to Instagram and still not have anyone see it. But the right hashtag or hashtags can be a difference maker.

An app called "HashMe" can find the hashtags just right for your post.

Here's how it works: Two ways really. You take a photo within the HashMe app, or choose one from your image library. Using artificial intelligence, HashMe scans the image to generate the most fitting hashtags that are being used most frequently by other Instagram users.

I tried the app when taking a photo of my vinyl record collection. I know there's a huge community of record collectors on Instagram. After scanning the photo, HashMe searches and finds popular hashtags, like #recordcollection, #vinyl and two dozen more.

I can copy all of those to a clipboard and add it to my post. I can do that within the HashMe app or paste them into the post using the Instagram app.

I can also search for hashtags using the HashMe app. If I search for #sunsets for a shot of boats sitting in a marina as the sun fell behind the water, HashMe generates matching hashtags that are trending, including #sunset, #boats and 10 hashtags using emoji.

The free HashMe app shows me 20 suggested tags for each word or photo. For $5 a month, it'll show me the top additional hashtags being suggested.

For casual Instagram users, the free version of HashMe will be plenty, but if you're looking to build a brand or an audience with Instagram, HashMe will save a lot of time searching for just the right tags to use.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

. Rich Wuerthele will be Crayola's new CEO starting on January 16, 2020.

· Häagen-Dazs to open at Lehigh Valley Mall in 2020. It will join recently-opened eateries Johnny's Bagels & Deli, Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, and Bōls

· Jean-Claude Dubacher has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc.

· Pepper Palace, a hot sauce shop with around 140 brands, is opening at Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown.

· Giant Food Stores opens Beer & Wine Eatery at Wind Gap store. Grand opening with beer and wine tastings on Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

· Goodwill Keystone Area opened a new retail store and donation center at 2675 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

· Your CBD Store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 16 in South Bethlehem.

· Kabab and Chutney, an Indian restaurant, recently opened on 3812 Easton-Nazareth HWY Easton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday (closed on Tuesday).

