What the Tech? App of the day: Hobnob

If you are going to throw a party this summer, one of the best things you can do is ask for some help with planning; someone to help with invitations, the guest list and giving people directions.
Or you can head over to the app store to get help with it all.
The name of the app is Hobnob. It allows the user to create video or gif-like party invitations, customize them and send the invites to everyone on the guest list.
Hobnob has dozens of free templates to choose from. Some are designed for graduations, baby showers, birthdays and casual gatherings like a backyard barbecue.
Pick a date and time, a location, then choose a design. The evites are simple to create and you do not need to do much editing.
Now create your guest list. You will do this by giving Hobnob access to your contact list or add contacts individually. Once the invitations are sent, guests will receive a text message or email with a link to invitation.
There is a lot more you can do if others on the guest list have downloaded the app. The event or party you created automatically creates a group chat for everyone on the guest list. If they are using the app they will immediately see the RSVPs and can chat back and forth to discuss what people can bring, directions on where to park, or answers to any other questions they might have.
A cool feature of the app is the ability to share photos of the event. It is not necessary to send separate text messages.
If you have been hesitating on throwing a summer party because you hate to think about all the details, this app can be a valuable member of your party planning committee.
Hobnob works for Android and iOS devices. It is free for a small number of invitations each month. Subscriptions to send 50 invitations each month is $5.