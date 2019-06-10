 Skip to main content
What the Tech? App of the day: Hobnob

  • Updated
  • Comments

 

If you are going to throw a party this summer, one of the best things you can do is ask for some help with planning; someone to help with invitations, the guest list and giving people directions.

Or you can head over to the app store to get help with it all.

The name of the app is Hobnob. It allows the user to create video or gif-like party invitations, customize them and send the invites to everyone on the guest list.

Hobnob has dozens of free templates to choose from. Some are designed for graduations, baby showers, birthdays and casual gatherings like a backyard barbecue.

Pick a date and time, a location, then choose a design. The evites are simple to create and you do not need to do much editing.

Now create your guest list. You will do this by giving Hobnob access to your contact list or add contacts individually. Once the invitations are sent, guests will receive a text message or email with a link to invitation.

There is a lot more you can do if others on the guest list have downloaded the app. The event or party you created automatically creates a group chat for everyone on the guest list. If they are using the app they will immediately see the RSVPs and can chat back and forth to discuss what people can bring, directions on where to park, or answers to any other questions they might have.

A cool feature of the app is the ability to share photos of the event. It is not necessary to send separate text messages.

If you have been hesitating on throwing a summer party because you hate to think about all the details, this app can be a valuable member of your party planning committee.

Hobnob works for Android and iOS devices. It is free for a small number of invitations each month. Subscriptions to send 50 invitations each month is $5.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.