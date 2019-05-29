You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 21...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Wednesday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

What the Tech? Father's Day gift ideas

 

Father's Day is coming up, and if you're looking for something a little different this year, we've got some ideas.

This year there are some gadgets that have only been around for the past few months.

Dads who sit behind a desk most days don't benefit from a Fitbit or other fitness tracker worn on the wrist. You need to be moving to track any health information. That isn't true for a new fitness tracker called "The Welt." I'm not crazy about the name, but the product is interesting.

The Welt is a smart belt fitness tracker you wear just like any other belt. It's adjustable and very fashionable. Here's how it works: You'll need to cut off any excess strap and record the measurement in The Welt app. Once it knows the length of your belt, it'll measure your waist based on which hole you're using to tighten it. If you eat a big meal, The Welt somehow knows and records every measurement. It'll also track steps and how long you've been sitting down. It's on the expensive side ($299).

One of my favorite gadgets of 2019 so far is the DJI Osmo Pocket. It's a 4K camera with a gimbal and it is small enough to fit in your pocket. If you're unfamiliar with a gimbal, some people call them a steadi-cam. It keeps the camera lens steady as record video.

If you've ever tried shooting video of a dance recital or ballgame with a smartphone, you know it's nearly impossible to get a steady shot. With a gimbal, and with the Osmo Pocket, it's like putting a camera on a tripod.

The Osmo Pocket has a small video screen to monitor what you're recording, but for more control you'll want to connect it to your smartphone by attaching it with an adapter that plugs directly into the phone's charging port.

This also gives you the ability to use some features that take over the recording and will edit a video of what you shoot complete with music and graphics. For example, using the "Fashion" mode, the Pocket will record a sequence of short videos of 1-4 seconds. During recording the gimbal spins at the end of each sequence so your video has transition effects between every shot. The Osmo Pocket was a popular gadget at this year's CES.

Lastly, I discovered the Anker Boulder flashlight while browsing a certain online retailer. I needed a flashlight for late night dog walks. The Boulder is the brightest flashlight I have found with 900 lumens which shines the bright light for some 200 yards. It also has a zoom which focuses the bright light as a spotlight. It's small enough to put in your pocket or car console for emergencies (it has an SOS function). The Boulder comes with a rechargeable battery which does not need a separate charger, you just plug the flashlight into a USB connected to a wall charger or computer.

These gift ideas are sure to please the greatest dad in the world.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

