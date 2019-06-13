You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east
central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive
vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely bring an end to the
growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

What the Tech? Navigating streaming services

  • Updated
  • Comments
What the Tech? Navigating streaming services

 

If you can subscribe to just one streaming service you will save a lot of money. The problem is, you won't be able to watch everything with just one streaming service. And depending on what you want, you could wind up paying just as much as you did for cable or satellite.

Of course you'll need a base TV package. One that streams the main channels you like to watch. ESPN, HGTV, TBS... Sling is the #1 streaming TV service and while you can get it for $25, that's just for one month and for limited channels.

Add Cloud DVR and extra packages for sports, news and kids channels and Sling's Orange and Blue package will cost $65 once the first month is complete.

Hulu Plus Live TV is another choice. It's $45 plus another $10 dollars a month for DVR. You'll also need to pay an additional $10 if you want to stream Hulu on more than 2 screens at once.

YouTube TV is $50 a month, includes Cloud DVR and will stream on up to 6 displays simultaneously. No matter which one you decide to get, you'll be paying between $50 and $70 including tax.

Add Netflix for $9 a month, or $16 to stream on 4 screens at once, then if you want Disney and Marvel Universe movies, it'll be another $7 for Disney+ which launches this fall.

The Office is probably leaving Netflix for NBC Universal's new streaming service which we'll guess, will cost $10-$15 a month when it launches next year, and Warner Media streaming, which will be $16 a month and include HBO and WB movies.

All that is going to add up to around $120 a month, but remember, that's for practically everything you'd want to watch.

Add an antenna to your sets and there's free HD programming from local affiliates and stations. There's also dozens of free content sources available for streaming if you don't mind sitting through commercials.

The good news is the streaming services do not require a contract so you can start and stop subscriptions at any time.

If you want to binge-watch "30 Rock" you can subscribe to Hulu then switch back to Netflix to binge watch "Stranger Things," then start a subscription to NBC Universal where "Friends" is expected to be next year.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee to hold grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

