What the Tech? Oddly satisfying videos

· Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Tower Health Urgent Care to open new location at 1050 East Philadelphia Avenue in Gilbertsville on Wednesday, March 18

· The Flying V food truck plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at 201 Third Street in Bethlehem this summer

· Bow Wow and Meow, a pet store at the Mountainville Shopping Center in Allentown, to close March 20

· Domaci, a Bethlehem-based home furnishings retailer, will be moving from its current location at 21 E. Third Street to the forthcoming Riverport Market at 17 W. 2nd St. in South Bethlehem later this year.

· KidsPeace Clinical Director Dominick DiSalvo appointed to governor's task force studying the Pennsylvania juvenile justice system

· PPL named a 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, after earning perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

· Chad Paul to retire as president and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania

· Jean-Claude Dubacher has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc.

· Pepper Palace, a hot sauce shop with around 140 brands, is opening at Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown.