What the Tech? Oddly satisfying videos

 

What the Tech? Oddly satisfying videos

 

YouTube is filled with millions of exciting videos from car chases to viral cat videos to explosions, but some of the most popular videos on YouTube these days are boring, like watching paint dry.

One user uploaded a 10-hour video of paint drying and over 200,000 people have watched it. There's a name for boring but interesting videos on YouTube: oddly satisfying.

They often get lumped into the same category as ASMR videos which stands for "Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response."

Oddly satisfying videos don't normally elicit a tingly feeling on our arms, neck and head, these videos simply help us relax. Popular "oddly satisfying videos" are people cutting or carving bars of soap, people smashing things and playing with slime.

There are hundreds of videos of people cleaning with a pressure washer or even a broom.

I spoke to two YouTube viewers who've seen the videos and even watched them occasionally. Neither could explain what draws people to them.

"I think to get your mind off something that makes you curious and entertains you," said Lindsey Benda. "Yeah, just distracts you from your normal life."

"It's just cool to watch," said YouTube viewer Payton Barlow, admitting it is a little strange. "It's like soap or slime or something very weird, but I think it's cool."

Marketers and brands are taking notice of the interest in oddly satisfying and ASMR videos and are implementing the idea into new advertising campaigns.

Recommended for you

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Tower Health Urgent Care to open new location at 1050 East Philadelphia Avenue in Gilbertsville on Wednesday, March 18

· The Flying V food truck plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at 201 Third Street in Bethlehem this summer

· Bow Wow and Meow, a pet store at the Mountainville Shopping Center in Allentown, to close March 20

· Domaci, a Bethlehem-based home furnishings retailer, will be moving from its current location at 21 E. Third Street to the forthcoming Riverport Market at 17 W. 2nd St. in South Bethlehem later this year.

· KidsPeace Clinical Director Dominick DiSalvo appointed to governor's task force studying the Pennsylvania juvenile justice system

· PPL named a 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, after earning perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

· Chad Paul to retire as president and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania

· Jean-Claude Dubacher has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc.

· Pepper Palace, a hot sauce shop with around 140 brands, is opening at Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News

Entertainment