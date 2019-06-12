 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What the Tech? VPN explained

  • Updated
  • 0

If you're suspicious of the government watching your online movements, or just the fact Google keeps track of your search and YouTube history, you've probably discovered Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs.

It's a software program that sits on your computer or smartphone and encrypts data that is on them and your activity on the network.

Maybe the best way to explain a VPN starts at home. Your house has a street address. Your computer has an IP address. Look it up, just Google "what is my IP." The numbers you'll see is the unique digital address of your internet connection/network. But you can hide that address and make it appear that you're somewhere else with a virtual private network.

"This is what people use it for. If they want to get around and say, 'I want to appear that I'm in this city or this state,'" said David Gray, a computer network expert who's been using virtual private networks since the days of dial-up.

Gray explained that people want to hide their IP or pretend to be in another area for several reasons.

A growing number of people want to stream movies, TV shows and sporting events that aren't available in their area. Netflix offers hundreds of movies and TV shows in other parts of the world that are not available in the United States. Using some VPNs, users can trick Netflix into believing they are in another country. Netflix has gotten much better with this in recent years and only a few virtual private networks are capable of hiding your actual IP address from Netflix.

Others may want to hide their address out of fear that the government is watching them or that someone else is snooping on their web browsing history and habits. Others understand how vulnerable they are to hackers.

(Some) "use it to hide yourself over the internet for security for hackers not to be able to find you," said Gray.

Using a virtual private network can be simple. First, you'll download the program to your computer. Trustworthy VPNs usually have a subscription cost of $35-$100 a year. Once it is installed on a computer, you simply open the program and choose which location you want to use.

Private Tunnel, which I use, offers about 2 dozen locations in the U.S. and around the world. Other popular virtual private network companies are NordVPN, CyberGhost and TunnelBear.

A VPN is very important if you use public wifi, like at a coffee shop, it encrypts what's on your computer and what you're doing online, not just on your laptop but on your smartphone and tablet.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National