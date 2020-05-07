You are the owner of this article.
Whitehall IT company closes deal to purchase former Hackman's bookstore property

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A Whitehall Township information technology firm has purchased the former home of long-time Lehigh Valley business, Hackman's Bible Bookstore.

Property owner, Bible Fellowship Church Homes Inc., and buyer Dooley Properties LLC, closed on the deal for the property at 1341 Mickley Road on April 30, according to a news release from Hanna Frederick Commercial Real Estate. EZ Micro Solutions, currently located on Lehigh Street in the township, plans to relocate to the roughly 19,000-square-foot building.

The agreement of sale was signed before the March 6 shutdown called by Gov. Tom Wolf in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the sale to proceed.

Bible Fellowship Church Homes purchased the property shortly after Hackman's closed in May 2019. It was put back on the market after a change of plans, according to the release.

