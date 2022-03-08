 Skip to main content
Wyomissing restaurant raises money for Afghan refugees

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- The community is coming together to help give an Afghan refugee family a new home.

All of the money raised at the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery Tuesday night until 8 p.m. will support resettlement efforts.
At least 250 people are expected to fill the seats of the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery.
 
"This is what is kicking off our fundraising effort," said coordinator Ann Marie McMahon.
 
McMahon is part of the Aghan Sponsor Circle of Greater Reading, a group formed by local volunteers to help a family that fled Afghanistan find a new home here.
 
She said it is part of an initiative by the federal government to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees.
 
They are required to raise a certain amount of money for each family member.  The family they are seeking to help still has not been identified.
 
"We're hoping that this is settled pretty soon," said McMahon.
 
The Circle would provide the family with things like legal, housing, and employment assistance.
 
Doug Metcalfe is also part of the circle and said Tuesday's event is a big step forward.
 
"This support has been amazing," said Metcalfe.
 
It is support he said is coming from people who cannot even attend the dinner.
 
"We're really, really excited to have so many people buy tickets and come out and support this fundraiser," said Metcalfe.

