WYOMISSING, Pa. -- The community is coming together to help give an Afghan refugee family a new home.
Wyomissing restaurant raises money for Afghan refugees
Tags
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater
· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus
· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater
· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store
· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.
. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street
· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton
· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.
· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.
· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping
· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem
· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County
· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.
· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.
· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.
· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.
- Albright Economics Professor weighs in on impacts of Russian oil ban in US
- Man charged with fatally hitting pedestrian in Allentown, driving away from the scene
- Berks Coroner's Office seeks man's next-of-kin
- Health Beat: The right diet lowers lung cancer risk by 40%
- Construction of new connector terminal at LVIA underway
- Weis reports record 2021 sales
- St. Luke’s easing masking requirements
- Wet snow and rain Wednesday; Seasonable and dry Thursday
- Justices ponder bid to throw out no-excuse mail-in balloting in Pa.
- Murphy unveils $48.9B budget, seeks property tax relief
Most Popular
Articles
- Gusty storms knock out power, down trees and wires in Lehigh Valley, Poconos
- Police search for man in Cabela's theft
- Bethlehem Township approves construction of 220 apartments at site of former Bethlehem Drive-In
- 6 teens charged with murder in Iowa school shooting
- Mother confirms identity of teen killed in deadly shooting in Hazleton
- Generator sparks fire in Lehigh Co., destroying shed
- Former Bucks Co. teacher charged with child molestation
- Gas prices skyrocket, hurting businesses; US seeks alternatives
- Zulily confirms 504 job cuts at Bethlehem warehouse
- Bethlehem developer agrees to $800K settlement with Pa. Department of Banking and Securities