Young workers can find ways to recession-proof their jobs

College students have enough stress finding a job, let alone keeping one. But if a recession were to hit in the next year or so, what do you do?

A study from the University of Michigan found that in a recession workers in the 21 to 25 age bracket lose their jobs twice as fast as those that are older.

Kristin Eicholtz is the Executive Director of the Career Development Center at DeSales. She says the key is to keep on learning and gaining skills.

Kris Palmer with Aventica agrees.

"When you have a limited staff, a smaller budget, you're gonna need people that can do multiple things," he said.

He says don't bet on the older - higher paid - employees to go first.

"I think the rapport that some of their older employees have with their hiring managers goes a long way," Palmer said.

"It is so important that when you go into work you engage, that you talk to your colleagues and your coworkers, and see what opportunities there are that you can take advantage of," Eicholtz said.

And don't be afraid to ask about it when the timing is right.