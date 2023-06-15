TAMPA, Fla. — D.G. Yuengling & Son is tapping into Florida's hospitality and tourism industry by offering a new kind of experience for fans of its iconic brews.
The Pottsville-based company opened its Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen on the 3.5-acre campus of its brewery in Tampa on Thursday, marking the end of a multi-year project that was announced in 2019 and got underway with a ceremonial groundbreaking in 2020.
The 42,000-square-foot building, which was constructed in front of the brewery that Yuengling opened in 2001, pays tribute to the family-owned company's 194-year history with exposed brick, metal, and natural wood elements as well as a display of artifacts and advertising memorabilia.
The venue offers indoor seating for 300 people along with private dining and conference rooms that can host up to 120 people for special events.
In the coming months, outdoor seating will grow from its current capacity of 200 to 500 with the opening of the soon-to-be-completed Yuengling Bistro Kitchen and the addition of picnic seating. An area for outdoor games will also open this summer.
While Yuengling has been brewing beer since 1829, dining and hospitality are new ventures for the brewery.
"As a 6th generation brewing family, it is a highlight for us to evolve our business into this new, unique hospitality experience," said Wendy Yuengling, the brewery's chief administrative officer. "For 194 years we have been committed to brewing great beer for every taste. Now, we are proud to have created an incredible gathering place, not just for our beers to be enjoyed, but also a destination for delicious food and family entertainment."
Yuengling will serve its lineup of flagship, heritage, and seasonal brews — some of which were not sold in Florida until now — through 88 taps spread across five bars, three inside and two outside. A number of brew-centric mixed drinks are also on the menu, including a Light Lagerita and a Golden Pilsner Schuylkill Colada.
As for the food, the chef-inspired menu features locally grown ingredients and combines both Pennsylvania and Florida culinary influences, including an open-faced "Chetty" chicken fasnacht, Mrs. T's pierogies, and a chocolate whoopie pie cake.
The new venue is located at 11109 N. 30th St. in uptown Tampa, near Busch Gardens and the University of South Florida. It's open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. It's closed Tuesdays.