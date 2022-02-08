 Skip to main content
Yuengling's Ice Cream hires Ben & Jerry's veteran to build brand, work on acquisition

Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. has hired a veteran of Ben & Jerry's to help build the dessert brand and acquire a production facility.

Charles Green and his consulting firm, Desmond Partners, will also "assist the company in identifying and analyzing other potential acquisitions, partnerships and licensing deals," according to a Yuengling's Ice Cream statement.

The ice cream company is separate from the D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. Brewery in Pottsville, Schuylkill County.

"At Yuengling's, we are not looking to create another Ben & Jerry's, but rather, the new Yuengling Ice Cream," Green said in the statement. He will work with Yuengling's Ice Cream Chief Executive Officer Rob Bohorad on corporate strategy.

Yuengling's said last month it had agreed to acquire a production facility, but did not disclose the location or price.

"I know from experience the value of having one's own plant," Green said. "One of my immediate priorities is to assist in closing the transaction."

"While I will be working directly with Chuck, he has an entire team and network behind him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that only enhances the experience," Bohorad said in the statement.

Ben & Jerry's was founded in a former gas station in Vermont in 1978. The brand is now owned by Unilever PLC, one of the world's largest consumer-goods companies.

Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded in 1920 by Frank D. Yuengling to support the brewery during Prohibition. Prohibition on alcoholic beverages in the U.S. ended in 1933, and the brewery was spun off as a separate company in 1935. The ice cream maker stopped production in 1985 but resumed in 2014 under David Yuengling, Frank Yuengling's great-grandson, and Bohorad.

