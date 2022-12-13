 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yuengling's Ice Cream says it reaches agreement to develop flavors that include CBD

  • 0
Yuengling's Ice Cream
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. says it has a licensing agreement that will lead to the development of CBD and other hemp-based products.
 
The ice cream business is not affiliated with the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery in Pottsville. The businesses were split in 1935. Yuengling's Ice Cream has not been in continuous operation.
 
Yuengling's Ice Cream, which lists an address in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, on its website, said in a statement it plans to produce ice cream again next year. It says it has a licensing agreement with GPOPlus Inc. to develop a line of CBD and other hemp-derived products based on Yuengling Ice Cream flavors. 
 
CBD stands for cannabidoil, a product from the cannabis plant that does not get people high. CBD advocates promote it as a treatment for many conditions, but according to webmed.com, in most cases "there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses." A review of CBD posted by Harvard Health Publishing said it can help with certain seizure disorders but it is not a "cure-all."
 
CBD products do not always accurately say how much cannabidoil they contain, according to the Harvard site.
 
Chuck Green, who is identified as the next chief executive officer of Yuengling Ice Cream, said the licensing agreement is a way "to leverage the Yuengling's brand."
 
For now, details are few. Yuengling's Ice Cream's statement today said products, flavors, and when and where the product will be sold will be disclosed later.
 
The ice cream company is traded publicly but is very small.
 
Shares of Yuengling's Ice Cream trade under the ticker symbol YCRM. At noon today, they were trading at 2.3 cents each, giving the company a total value of $305,800, according to Yahoo Finance.  GPOPlus is traded under the symbol GPOX, and was at 20 cents.
 
The press release announcing the CBD agreement includes notes that any claims made are "forward looking statements" that are not a guarantee of future results.
 
 
************************************
Yuengling Ice Cream 
 
Statement
 
 
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National