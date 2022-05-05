The Canalside Cup, a fixture along the Delaware River in Williams Township that in March announced it was for sale, has decided to reopen for its 18th season.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride that has taken me to make this decision with prayers being answered, and many good wishes that has brought me full circle to opening,” a statement on the Facebook page, posted Thursday morning, says.
It says the reopening is planned for May 13.
“As they say, ‘everything happens for a reason,’ so I’m gonna roll with it. Blessed to be able to serve the community once again and look forward to another sweet season!”
The restaurant, at 1610 S. Delaware Drive (Route 611), south of Easton, traditionally closed for the winter and reopened in spring.
In a March 16 Facebook post, it cited many obstacles to reopening, and said current ownership was ready to move on after 17 years.
The Cup has been a popular family spot for years, serving soft and hard ice cream, water ice, platters and burgers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed Route 611 in September after damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It reopened in March. Businesses along the road suffered from the disruption.
"I had full intentions of opening The Canalside Cup on schedule this year, but after many obstacles have surfaced, it's time for me to hand over the reins to a new owner," the Facebook post in March said.
"Thank you for all your support and generosity for making The Canalside Cup what was, is, and hopefully what it will continue to be."
More than 100 comments on that Facebook post mourned the loss of the restaurant.
Within two hours of Thursday’s new Facebook post, it had gotten more than 130 comments congratulating the owners and welcoming the news.
“That is awesome and fantastic news,” one said. “I hope you have the best season you ever have.”