CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A Chester County judge is intervening after Berks-based Tower Health halted the sale of two hospitals in Chester County.
Canyon Atlantic Partners sought to buy Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals.
Tower terminated the sale in December.
Canyon Atlantic has brought actions for injunctive relief and specific performance against Tower Health, the result of which, if successful, would allow Canyon Atlantic to keep the hospitals in operation.
But now, the judge has voided that move by TowerHealth.
The ruling says Tower Health must now maintain the hospitals, and allow Canyon access to them to evaluate their conditions.
Tower recently closed both hospitals.
It says it's still reviewing the judge's order.
Now, the Chester County Medical society said Monday it will petition to intervene and support the effort of Canyon to keep Brandywine open, and to stop further sale of Jennersville Hospital assets with eventual reopening of Jennersville.
The society is holding a press conference after the Court's decision in the case, which is expected this week.