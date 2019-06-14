TONIGHT: A lingering shower early, then turning partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler overnight. Low: 54
FRIDAY: Blend of sun and clouds with a cool, gusty wind. High: 73
FRIDAY NIGHT: A moonlit sky and cool with less wind. Low: 52
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Round 1 of Thursday's one-two punch with a glancing third blow ended by midday. Rainfall totals in Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey Thursday morning ranged from around .30" in Allentown and Reading to around 1.0" along the Interstate 95 corridor. In the wake of this morning's rain and passing low pressure system, the area hung on to a thick cloud deck which contributed to temperatures staying in the 60s throughout the day.
Next up is the cold front associated with the low that's been sitting over the Great Lakes most of the day. As that cold front swings through the area, it sparked a few showers and thunderstorms in spots this evening, with the hardest hit areas towards the Delaware Valley, northern Delaware, and southwestern to central New Jersey. A few flash flood warnings popped up along the Interstate 95 corridor with over 2 inches of total rain from both rounds of wet weather today, and southern and central New Jersey saw a few tornado warnings as well, with a confirmed tornado near Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, NJ.
By midnight, that front will be through the area marking the end of Round 2. However, we're not totally done just yet as the glancing blow with the upper level trough still needs to work its way through. This glancing blow may spawn an isolated shower through midday on Friday, but these will primarily occur along and northwest of Interstate 81. Otherwise, once the cold front moves through look for some clearing overnight as the winds pick up out of the west ushering in some cooler air for Friday. This will lead to cooler than normal temperatures by daybreak on Friday as lows fall into the middle 50s.
Aside from the renegade shower to the northwest on Friday, the area is looking at a dry day with a blend of sun and clouds as high pressure sliding across the Carolinas noses in from the south. It's still going to be on the chilly side of average as temperatures only return to the low 70s. However, the big story on Friday will be the winds as they remained sustained out of the west at 12 to 25 miles-per-hour with gusts up tp 35.
The Father's Day weekend starts out dry on Saturday as the aforementioned high pressure system to our south meanders off the East Coast toward Bermuda. This soon-to-be Bermuda High will cause the winds to shift to a southwesterly direction which will funnel warmer, more humid air into the region. Saturday won't necessarily be a humid day, but it will be more humid than Friday and warmer with highs reaching into the low 80s. The humidity will be more wildly felt on Sunday for Father's Day as dew points extend into the middle 60s. Temperatures will also be on the rise Sunday as they hit the middle 80s. Meanwhile, a cold front will sag southeast out Eastern Canada Saturday night into Sunday presenting the chance for a shower or thunderstorm as we head into the second half of the weekend. While a shower or thunderstorm is possible at any time on Sunday, it does appear as if the afternoon and evening could be slightly more active.
The frontal boundary that moves in over the weekend will stall out over the area for the early part of next week. This frontal boundary will act like a conveyor belt for waves of low pressure to ride along. So, Monday and parts of Tuesday there will be some showers and possibly a thunderstorm moving through. We'll continue to fine tune the details on timing as we get closer. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Tuesday won't be as warm with highs in the low 80s, but maybe just as humid.
Have a great night!
