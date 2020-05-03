Clinton Township, NJ - On Thursday, April 30, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Clinton Township Police arrested Mar F. Moran of Yonkers, NY as part of the ongoing "Grandparents Bail Scam."
A Clinton Township resident fell victim to the scam on April 29, wherein an associate of Mr. Moran contacted the victim, claiming their grandson had been involved in a DUI crash, and needed cash for bail.
The victim sent the cash via US Mail.
Officers were able to intercept the package before delivery, with the assistance of the Postal Inspector's Office.
The scammers then contacted the victim again, demanding more cash.
Clinton Township Police Officers were able to set up surveillance and arrested Mr. Moran as he approached the victim's residence to pick up the money.
Mr. Moran was charged with Theft by Deception, Violation of Executive Order 107, Possession of Under 50g of Marijuana, as well as motor vehicle offenses.