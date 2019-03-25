TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower late. Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower, mainly south. High: 50
MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out clear and cold. Low: 24
Sure was nice to see the sunshine and blue skies on Sunday, but unfortunately, the didn't last all day long. A frontal boundary draped across the Great Lakes pushed clouds into the region from north to south Sunday afternoon and turned our blue skies gray...or at least milky white. No worries though as Sunday was still a dry and mild day with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees.
Overnight, the aforementioned frontal boundary across the Great Lakes will slowly drift south as another low currently over the Central Plains quickly advances through the Ohio River Valley toward the Middle Atlantic. This will result in our clouds lowering and thickening tonight with perhaps a few stray showers developing, particularly to the west, by daybreak on Monday. The clouds and added moisture means temperatures won't fall too much overnight, bottoming out near 40 degrees early Monday morning.
As the low passes through the Middle Atlantic on Monday it will continue to bring a good deal of cloud cover to the region and some showers, especially south of the Lehigh Valley in southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The best chance for a shower, even in these locations, will be mid-afternoon through the early evening. However, even then the activity will be spotty with nothing more than a few hundredths to maybe as much as .10" expected. Colder air will be inline to advance in as soon as this low marches off the East Coast Monday evening. This means that after highs touch 50 degrees for many locations early in the day on Monday, the temperatures turn sharply colder at night and may race in fast enough to change some rain over to snow at the tail end of this event Monday evening.
Tuesday will start out chilly with temperatures in the low and middle 20s and temperatures will never quite recover throughout the day. Highs will only reach the middle and upper 40s Tuesday afternoon despite plenty of sunshine thanks to a dominant area of high pressure building in from the Great Lakes. The northerly wind on the eastern side of this high will make an already chilly day feel even colder. With the wind factored in, the day will start out feeling like it's in the teens and only bounce back to the 30s and low 40s during the afternoon.
The dominant high pressure system will be just that Wednesday and Thursday as it positions itself directly over the area. The abundant sunshine it brings to the region will be accompanied by more seasonable low 50s on Wednesday, then milder near 60-degree readings on Thursday.
Good news is the warmth doesn't stop building there as highs will be in the middle and upper 60s on Friday and near 70 degrees on Saturday. However, by the time the weekend rolls around our chances for some rain increase, so it won't be a completely dry 70 degrees.
Have a great night!
