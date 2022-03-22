NEWS ALERT
Right Now
59°
Sunny
- Humidity: 16%
- Cloud Coverage: 44%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:17 PM
Today
A little cooler, but still pleasant for this time of the year with intervals of sun and clouds. A bit of a brisk breeze at times.
Tonight
Becoming mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Rather cloudy and even cooler with periods of rain from late morning onward. Northern areas might see a brief wintry mix at the onset.
- Senate confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson continues
- Events at Santander Arena and Performing Arts expected to draw 8,000 to downtown Reading
- Pa. State Troopers Association warns of scam callers asking for charity after death of 2 state troopers
- Mayor Eddie Morán to participate in campaign to fight pollution
- Northampton Co. Drug Task Force arrests Bethlehem man for fentanyl distribution
- MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity
- Pennsylvania approves stronger charter school regulations
- 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing?' contest voting begins soon
- Carpenter boosts prices for most of its specialty alloys
- Fulton Financial Corp. will buy back as much as $75M of its common stock
Man tracked wife in deadly Wyomissing shooting
Wolf: 'This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania' amid troopers' deaths
Several homeowners oppose proposed apartment complex in Allentown
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout actions
Autoridades creen que disputa doméstica fue la causa de tiroteo fatal en Wyomissing
Severe storms move across the U.S.
Additional safety measures in place at Governor Mifflin following Brookline park shooting
Northampton Co. Drug Task Force arrests Bethlehem man for fentanyl distribution
Deaths of 2 state troopers leave community reeling
AG Josh Shapiro pitches proposed tax plan as gubernatorial candidate
