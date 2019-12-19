TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: 16
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and not as harsh in the afternoon. High: 35
FRIDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds. Low: 17
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Today was one of those good looking days with plenty of sunshine, but it didn’t feel so good with unseasonably cold temperatures and brisk winds that made an already cold day feel that much colder. Wind chills weren’t far from zero to start the day, and it never felt warmer than the teens by afternoon, even with ample sunshine. Actual highs reached the upper 20s, about ten degrees colder than average for late December. While arctic high pressure keeps us cold through the start of the weekend, the worst of the cold is behind us as the cold will gradually ease over the next few days. All the while, skies remain no worse than partly sunny as an extended stretch of dry and pleasant weather continues perhaps right through the holidays. And if you’re not a fan of the cold, then Mother Nature’s Christmas gift to you is a nice warming trend that could bring 50 degree warmth our way early next week.
TONIGHT
Winds finally diminish tonight as high pressure draws closer, but with clear skies and our arctic air mass in place, it will be another very cold night. Lows will drop all the way back down into the mid-teens. Fortunately this go around, wind chill values won't be much different from the air temperatures thanks to the winds being much lighter.
FRIDAY
Cold air eases a bit Friday with high pressure still in control. Temperatures will stay a bit below normal for mid-December, topping out in the low to mid 30s, but the sunshine does its due diligence in making the day nice overall, and lighter winds should help the cause.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend before the holidays looks to be a dry and pleasant one, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures continuing to slowly moderate. Highs will inch up another degree or two on Saturday into the mid to upper 30s then jump into the more noticeably mild mid 40s by Sunday, as high pressure continues to control our weather. That high will keep a sizable storm off the southeast coast of the United States from turning the corner and coming our way, as it instead stays safely out to sea well offshore to our southeast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The quiet continues through the holidays next week, with partly sunny skies and a continued warming trend as well. So last minute shoppers will be treated to 45 to 50 degree highs with partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures easing back into the mid 40s but dry weather continuing through Christmas.