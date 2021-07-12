Each week, Drew Anderson has been visiting a different part of our area to shine a light on something interesting in the community.

Each week, Drew Anderson has been visiting a different part of our area to shine a light on something interesting in the community including this Pawpaw garden and fire company.

This week, a 69 News viewer invited him to his home to explain some of the unique things in his garden.

Danny shows us flowers that become food for birds in the winter, what types of flowers local hummingbirds like, and how he turned part of his backyard into a certified wildlife habitat.