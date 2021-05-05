We are honoring American Red Cross Berks County Heroes. We introduce our next hero with how the story ended. A young man in handcuffs sitting in the back of a police car.
To understand how that man ended up there, you have to go back a few hours.
It was just after midnight, on June 2nd. Fred Tamarri was out walking when he heard someone shouting outside Sheetz.
“There was a car that was pulled over. I could hear an officer yelling into the car. I knew something was going on." recalls Tamarri.
Police say 22-year-old Jacob Aharonian was drunk and about to drive away when a Caernarvon Township police officer stopped him.
“The officer was trying to get the guy out of the car. Somehow the kid burst the door open and then they got up and started struggling outside.” remembers Tamarri.
Police say Jacob slammed the car door on the officer's hand and was punching and kicking him. The officer grabbed his TASER. The report says Jacob ripped one of the probes out and kept swinging.
Fred, who was watching it all unfold, ran inside the store and told the clerk to call 911. When he came back outside, they were still fighting and then the officer was knocked unconscious.
“Then the kid stood up and I was like.. sigh. I didn't know what to do. So I got behind him and put him in a full nelson and held him until backup arrived probably around 4 or 5 minutes. I wasn't trying to be a hero. I did not want to fight him. I was trying to calm him down. I was just trying to say its ok. Everything's going to be fine. Just calm down.” says Tamarri.
“It's one of those things you know it's that flight or fight instinct and Fred jumped in and saved the day. “ says Sgt. Matthew Menna of the Caenarvon Township Police Department.
When backup arrived, Fred let go and officers took Jacob into custody. He was charged with assaulting an officer, DUI and public intoxication.
“Those officers you know some of them stopped by my house and thanked me and that was really humbling. I said you know you guys are the real heroes because you choose to do this everyday and I really don't feel like I had a choice. “ says Tamarri.
But he did and he made one that risked his own life to save another.