READING, Pa. - When the pandemic forced businesses to close, many families wondered how they were going to get their next meal. A food bank that serves Berks and Schuylkill counties immediately stepped in to help.
Now, its' leader, Jay Worrall is being honored as a Red Cross Hero.
At stores during the pandemic, you would see empty shelves, missing toilet paper. Hand sanitizer and wipes no where to be found.
Everyone was wondering when we could buy them and when they would be stocked on the shelves. What if instead of just needing those items, you were also wondering how you were going to feed your family.
Just days into the shutdown, that was the reality for some Berks Countians who never dreamed they would need this kind of help.
"You could see that these were people who did not ever expect to be in a food pantry line," said Jay Worrall of the Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank who was leading the food bank in his first year on the job.
Worrall was providing food that was saving lives. In one week in March of 2020, Helping Harvest's food distribution more than doubled.
"It was like somebody had thrown a light switch off and the challenge for us at that time really was we still have the same number of people working in the warehouse," Worrall continued. "We had the same number of trucks, we had the same number of truck drivers, as we were to distribute our normal volume but suddenly we're distributing a much larger volume of food and seeing many, many, many more people in our lines."
Drive through food banks began in April and we realized in a way we hadn't before, just how close some are to not having enough money to buy food.
"We'd be lost. We'd be lost big time," said Jeanne Shannon. "What are you supposed to do you know?"
What folks did was help. Jeanne Shannon takes what she needs and gives the rest to others.
Companies donated what they could. There were government grants and volunteers who wanted to help. The crisis brought out folks' characters.
While grocery store shelves returned to normal, the recovery for the food crisis is going to take awhile.
"We expect that the people who are relying on us for a greater share of their food needs than they did before pr relying on us for the first time, they are probably going to need food from us for a long time and I don't mean months. I think I mean probably years," says Worrall.
Helping Harvest with the pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens will be here to help.
Organizers say the best way to support Helping Harvest is with a financial donation. They say giving just one dollar lets them to buy $20.00 worth of food.
For more information, visit helpingharvest.org.