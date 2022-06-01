Bernie Bingham was just a kid when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He left his home in Bedford County and went to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
"I was overseas in Thailand for maneuvers and that was it," said Bingham. "I enlisted when I was 17."
He spent three years in the military before he was discharged and in the years that followed, he didn't really tell anyone about his service. Even though he hadn't been on the ground in Vietnam, the sentiment at the time was not welcoming for any solider.
With no work in Bedford County when he got home, Bingham made his way to Berks and got a job at Kawecki Chemical near Boyertown.
In his free time, you'd find him on a bike on the open road.
"Just the freedom, that's my psychiatrist you know. Just to get out there and go," he continued.
And maybe so he can be there for them - veterans who lived through the horrors of war - those who didn't make it home and those who are still captive or missing.
It all started about the same time a couple of Vietnam vets stopped by the Reading Motorcycle Club, where Bernie was a member. They asked for a donation for a memorial they were hoping to build at Reading's city park.
They were heading to DC where they'd trace the names of our war dead, POWs and MIAs and bring them home to Berks. Bernie thought that sounded like something he would do, so he became a member of the last patrol, they walked all the way back from DC to Reading. It took 7 days.
"Getting to know the guys who came home and talking to them about the stuff that they went through," he said. "You got to do something. No one else was."
From that moment on Bernie made taking care of vets his life's work.
"If they want to talk, you let them talk. And that's what they need mostly. The best therapy in the world is talking."
"You can listen to somebody but you can't necessarily put yourself in their shoes," continued Bingham.
You can walk with them, Bernie listens and holds them up when he needs to. He's either the head of or involved in almost every veteran organization around town. He serves as the executive director of the POW?MIA forget me nots. He's president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 131.
There are candlelight vigils and freedom rides, all designed in the hope that we'll never forget, what they sacrificed, what they live through even now, for the rest of us.
"Just respect them. Help them out. That's a tough one."
It happened 70, 60, 50 years and as long as that person's breathing, he's living that. You know you just got to help him. Change your mind and everybody around so," continued Bingham.
It's care and compassion that know no bounds. Bernie is quick to say he wasn't a good soldier but from this view, he's still serving his sisters and brothers.
Bernie Bingham, Community Impact Hero.
He was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.