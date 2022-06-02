A lot of days go unnoticed while we're working. You clock in, you clock out. Sometimes there's not much to mark the day other than a job well done. There's a day everyone at East Penn Manufacturing remembers, and that was August 12th.
It was third shift and plant worker Mike Quintana felt short of breath. Foreman's Brent Keeney and Richard Piotrowski had him sit down. East Penn has a medical team on staff and nurse Bryanna Rabut and assistant Julie Carver-Phung got the call.
Nurse Marissa Swanson wasn't far behind.
"So when we walked in, he was like holding his chest so tight," recalled Carver-Phung.
A moment later, Mike was unconscious.
"He essentially just went blank stare on us and then his eyes rolled back and he started to fall backwards while we were assessing him.," said Rabut.
They got him to the ground and started compressions.
Minutes seemed like hours. One shock with an AED and he was back.
Health and safety tech Brian Whitman was there to guide EMS to Mike's side.
"If they wouldn't have known how to do that and bring him back, he probably would've died before the ambulance would've got there.," continued Whitman.
"He's working everyday, he's back. He's such a happy, optimistic person and he's so grateful you know for everything that we do. He stops in pretty regularly just to say 'hi' and see how everybody's doing," said Registered Nurse, Marissa Swanson.
One life saved, third shift ends and first shift begins. Then, another call. This one for a man down in the smelter.
Richard Bercek saw coworker Dennis Reis lying on the floor. He had fallen off his forklift and had a gash in his head.
"He was gone. He had no pulse and his eyes were glazed over," recalled Bercek. "So I just started immediately.
Knowing Dennis was dying, Richard began CPR. His only training coming from when he was a scout as a kid. Dennis' boss Ben Reed was there with him.
"Every pump was trying to pump the life back into him because as soon as you stopped, you just saw the life drain from his eyes," remembered Reed. "Looking back it was kind of horrifying."
Nurse Jennifer Yashur was on her way and got there with Medical assistant Jennifer Birch who set up another AED. The first one was used to save Mike.
Machine operator James Melander was trying to get Dennis to breathe.
"He was fighting every time we would stop compression and use the AED to analyze, he would just start seizing and lips would turn blue," said Melander. "If anybody had stopped CPR, he was not going to make it.
"I just thought about his children and how I would feel, so that just made me work harder you know," continued Bercek.
They kept going. Never giving a thought to any other outcome other than saving Dennis' life. Nurses Shelby Hetrick and Brittany Russo were there when exhaustion from the CPR set in.
"While you're in the moment you're like, we just need to keep going. We need to make sure everyone has a break if they need it. We need to just make sure that we're doing the right thing and we're helping each other.," said Hetrick.
They shocked Dennis 4 times. EMS crews shocked him once more. Finally, signs of life.
Many months and one pacemaker later and Dennis is back to work.
"Everybody's just happy for Dennis and you know his two children," said Bercek. "He loves them and he can spend more time with them now."
Two lives saved in less than 12 hours. August 12th was quite a day. East Penn Medical Staff and First Responders, Medical Heroes.
The team was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.