It was just before midnight and George Keller was in his garbage truck.
"I was sitting over at the Redner's Quick Shoppe.. I just seen a glow behind the house," said Keller.
He thought maybe folks were sitting around a fire but he walked over to make sure. No one was outside, but a plastic table was on fire and the flames were up in the pine tree.
"I called 911," Keller continued." They asked me if people were inside the home, and I said I didn't know.
Cody Henn and his family were inside, just waking up. They heard the beeping smoke detector and George pounding on the door.
"The smoke was getting heavier," Henn. "You could smell plastic and everything and it was getting harder to breathe."
They could hear the fire siren. They live across the street from the Bernville Fire Company.
"I knew we couldn't come downstairs to go out. It was going to have to be from the second floor," said Henn.
That's when George spotted them by one of the second story windows. It was the only way out.
Cody started with 9-year-old Zach... 8-year-old Sam was next.
"They were holding them by their wrists and I was grabbing them by the ankles and lowering them to the ground," continued Keller.
As the kids were coming out the window, volunteer firefighters were pulling up.
"Right away, I just thought this ain't good. I got to get in," said Firefighter Joe Stoudt.
They put up ladders and rescued Cody and Jenn.
"They said they had pets in there. I forced entry into the front door," continued Captain Jeffrey Moyer.
They went inside to fight the fire and save Zola, the family's dog.
7-months later, Cody and his boys are home again.
"The kids love the fire house, they used to sit on the front porch," said Deputy Chief Derek Kissling.
"It's nice to see them and we saved the house with minimal damage and they're all still alive," he continued.
They are alive thanks to George Keller, Deputy Fire Chief Derek Kissling, Captain Jeffrey Moyer and firefighter Joe Stoudt - Fire Safety Heroes.
He was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.