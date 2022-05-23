BERKS, Pa. - Harry Braun III doesn't have to answer the phone anymore.
Around here, he's known as Skip, and he's taken tens of thousands of calls at the Berks County Communications Center, but after 31 years, he's retired.
It's a life of service that began as a firefighter inspired by his dad who dedicated his life to saving others.
"That's the reason why, because helping people you know," said Harry.
His dad was with Friendship Fire Company in Reading and then out at the Goodwill Fire Company and that's where Skip was a volunteer. He started as a junior firefighter when he was just 14. He would hear the dispatchers over the radio.
He became one of them 10 years later.
"I was always told when people are calling here, they're not calling in here because they're having their best day and you are their first person that they contact with, so what you do makes a difference and I just love helping people," continued Harry.
Some calls stay with you and become part of your life story. Since Skip is from here, there were calls from folks he knew.
A man having a heart attack, Skip gave the instructions for CPR but he didn't make it. Later the man's wife thanked him for being there.
When one call ends.. another begins.
"I helped deliver a baby. It was in the wintertime," he said.
The mom-to-be was standing outside in the snow. Skip knew she wouldn't make it to the hospital in time. He coaxed her back inside and the new parents with Skip walking them through it,. delivered their baby.
He's been there when folks needed him the most.
"He wasn't here for a paycheck, he wasn't here for the recognition. He was here to serve the public and he did that to the best of his ability with tremendous effort for 31 years," said Michael Smith, Senior Watch Officer.
CO-workers call him one of a kind. Harry "Skip" Braun III, 911 Dispatch Hero.