READING, Pa. - Kyle Wilson loves teaching, so much so that he went to grad school at the age of 40 to do it.
He was just getting into the rhythm as a 5th grade teacher at Northeast Middle School in Reading when the pandemic hit. Schools across the country, including Kyle's, closed their doors. Kyle was now teaching from his basement and, sometimes, with help from one of his cats.
"When we were virtual, we were in each other's homes," Kyle said.
It was incredibly challenging but also very personal, and Kyle found a way to connect with his students like never before. He ended up learning something he never would have known.
On the first day of virtual school he kept hearing a noise. It didn't take him long to figure it out. It was the sound a smoke detector makes when it needs new batteries. It was coming from inside some of his students' homes.
Other teachers were hearing it, too.
"If I ever lost a kid, one of my own students or just any students from our buildings, knowing that it was because they didn't have a smoke detector, that would be just awful," Kyle said.
So he made a Facebook post - a fundraising post for new batteries and smoke detectors- and within a few hours, he had raised hundreds of dollars. Within days, he raised more than $1,000.
The city of Reading made a donation, and he worked with the Reading Fire Department to do the installations with the support of the Reading School District.
"We figured out the best safety procedures to be able to deliver what he was suggesting, but he did all the heavy lifting," said Reading School District Chief Administrative Officer Yamil Sanchez-Rivera.
Quite literally, with a haul from Home Depot.
Families signed up. Some got new batteries. Others didn't have any smoke detectors inside their home at all. Thanks to Kyle, they do now.
It's a lesson in saving lives and one that will be with his students for a lifetime.
He was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.