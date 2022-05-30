We know him as a hometown hero. Highways, bridges, the Veterans Center all bear his name and the real story behind why, is worth telling.
Richard Etchberger was born in Reading, lived in Minersville and then the family moved to Hamburg. At Hamburg High, he was an athlete, captain of the basketball team and senior class president.
"He was well liked. Everyone in town knew him," said Susan Etchberger, Chief Master Sgt., Etchberger's cousin.
His mom was a homemaker and his dad ran Millers 5 and Dime. Richard worked there throughout high school but he'd make the military his career, joining the Air Force right after graduation.
He was an expert technician, traveling the world with his young family, he earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. In the mid 60s he was setting up radar facilities in southeast Asia as troops were in Vietnam.
"When you look at his air Force career, he was taking on more and more complex responsibilities and the AF was giving him those duties. Pretty much I'm thinking that only he could handle," said Dale Derr, Air Force Veteran.
Then came an offer, but he would have to resign and not tell anyone about it. It was 1968 and he and 18 men left the service and were contracted for a secret mission at Lima Site 85 in Laos. They were guiding military planes in a mission, Chief Etchberger believed could help end the Vietnam War.
"This site on the top of a mountain Laos was given over to Chief Etchberger, but only after he and his team had resigned form the Air Force to make this happen, because in the day we were not allowed to be there," continued Derr.
They could see the north Vietnamese army in the valley below, but they were surrounded by cliffs and thought they were protected. In the early morning hours of March 11, the site came under attack.
Having had little combat training, they stood their ground, battling for hours. Chief Etchberger put himself in harms way to save as many men as he could, holding off the enemy, directing air strikes and radioing for rescue.
By morning, Chief Etchberger and six other men were the only ones who survived. He put his men on the chopper first and he was the last one hoisted up for rescue.
As the helicopter turned away from the mountains, an enemy solder fired into the aircraft and Chief Etchberger was hit. He died before they landed.
This man stood tall in the face of overwhelming odds once the attack took place, He was a leader, he was a leader before that night and I hope we're still talking about him 100 years from now," said Derr.
For many years, his sons thought be had been killed in a helicopter crash, their mom keeping her husband's secret safe. Eventually a book, published the year after their mom died, revealed the secret mission, it was declassified and their father was finally given the honors he deserved.
At the same time, there was another truth revealed. Because of the nature of Chief Etchberger's mission, he asked that his oldest son not be sent to Vietnam. The military honored that request and his son, who had been drafted, never knew until decades later how his father had saved him.
His family honors him as a hero, but also as a great man.
The next time you ride along the highway, cross over the bridge, perhaps a nod to a man who lived a life a sacrifice, who said yes because he thought it was the right thing to do.
Chief Master Sergeant Richard Etchberger, Military Hero.
