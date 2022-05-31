READING, Pa. - A Reading police officer is taking on the fight against the Opioid crisis.
Sgt. William Pletcher with the Reading Police Department knocked on 147 doors in 2021. He'd love to not have to knock on any, but in Reading the opioid crisis is real.
"147 is a lot of doors. A lot of overdose survivors and their families," said Sgt. Pletcher. "Some people you can see as soon as they see me standing at the door, their first concern is 'what did I do', is there something catching up to me, the specific overdose incident are they coming back to deal with that, we're trying to get them help."
"Sgt. Pletcher is fantastic at putting people at ease and letting them know that they are not in any trouble today, that we're actually here to reach out and see how they're doing and to offer them some help," said Brian Kammerer, Council on Chemical Abuse.
It's lifesaving work, called Blue Cares and all 33 police departments in Berks take part. Anytime, an officer uses Naloxone to save someone from an opioid overdose, within 48 to 72 hours, Brian Kammerer with the Council on Chemical Abuse goes with a police officer to the survivors home. If it happens in the city of Reading, Sgt. Pletcher gets the call.
"When they reach out, they have a detox bed on hold, they let the survivor and their family know there's help if they want it," said Pletcher.
"It affects the whole family and a lot of times what we find is that family members really don't have anywhere to go or anyone to talk to about this kind of problem," continued Kammerer.
"Without Sgt. Pletcher, Blue Cares would not be happening in the city of Reading," he said. "It's because he makes himself available and make this a priority that we are able to go out and connect with people and their family members and offer them help."
Sgt. William Pletcher, Law Enforcement Hero.
He was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.