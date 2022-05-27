For one young man, giving back isn't just a hobby, it's a way of life. That's why he is this year's American Red Cross Youth Good Samaritan Hero.
Tyler Mazurkiewicz spends a lot of time in labs making things work. He's a student at Reading Area Community College.
"I am more of a hands on person when it comes to engineering."
Along with being a honor student, Tyler's been making work of volunteering for years. One weekend a month, from pretty much the time he could walk, has been dedicated to community service.
He was adopted from North Korea when he was 5-months old and his mom says giving back is their family's way of life.
"I wanted him to be able to be a part of his community in which he lived and so when he was four years old, we became volunteers for the Salvation Army," said Paula Mazurkiewicz.
Tyler says it comes into focus when he was about 6.
"I also remember the hot dogs," he said"
It was a fundraiser for the Red Cross. At about the same time, a family in Sinking Spring lost everything in a fire. Tyler wanted to help so he set up a lemonade stand at a soccer game, raising more than $600.
Through the years, it's been one service project after another. He's delivered Meals on Wheels, braided paracord bracelets for our troops and sent them words of encouragement. He's put together care packages for soldiers.
There have been conservation projects: he planted trees at Nolde Forest, refinished picnic tables and built bluebird houses and butterfly boxes at Blue Marsh. At the City Greenhouse in Reading, he repotted plants and worked with the hydroponic and aquaponic plant systems.
He's walked dogs at the Animal Rescue League, collected more than 3,000 canned goods for Helping Harvest through CanStructure, and at Thanksgivings past, Tyler made sure no one went hungry with free plates at Good Eatz.
He's helped Alvernia University with their Kennedy House turkey drive for 14-years. He dug carrots and potatoes every year for 8-years at IHeartHarvest .
He was one of the volunteers who put together more than 200,000 packets of mac and cheese at the United Way's "The Big Cheese" event.
He's spent time with kids at Opportunity House and became an Eagle Scout at 15.
The list is long and diverse and that was just a bit of it, proving one person can make a difference.
He was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast. Berks County hero nominations for 2023 are now being accepted.