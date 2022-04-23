READING, Pa. - A group of college students at Alvernia University are looking to raise awareness and promote inclusion for those with autism, and other neurodivergent people.
The inaugural "Friendship Walk" took place on Saturday morning, along with other events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
The event was organized by the new chapter of Best Buddies International, a group that helps those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) build friendships and community connections.
Two students, along with dozens of other university and community members, helped create the Alvernia chapter.
"Its been a long process but it's definitely been a rewarding experience," said Erin Mooney, vice president of the chapter.
Chapter president Alaina Tunnell said that the new chapter grew out of volunteer work they'd done with Unending Promise, a Berks-based group that helps teens and young adults with autism make the transition to adult life.
"Once you get out of the school system," said Mooney, "It's kind of like okay, now there's really no structure and just easy things like social interactions, that's what we are trying to foster here."
Best Buddies pairs individuals with IDD with community members to help them make connections within the community.
People with autism and other IDDs need the same opportunities to be social and hang out with friends as anyone else, said Mooney, "They want to talk about their favorite movies, they want talk about what sporting events they like."
You can donate to Unending Promise online.