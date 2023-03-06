BERN TWP., Pa. - Everyone has a dream job and for Natalia Arbelaez, it was in graphic design.
She was a marketing specialist with Singer Equipment in Caernarvon Township.
"That was my career that I was planning on retiring from. So yeah, I loved it," Natalia said.
On a work trip the first week of March 2020, she remembers packing some extra hand sanitizer after hearing about an emerging virus called Covid 19.
A week later, she was working from home. A week after that came the layoffs. For the first time in her life, Natalia was out of work.
"It was terrifying. I don't think a lot of people realize how heartbreaking and traumatizing that is because it's through no fault of yours. no fault to the company, so that wasn't a decision that was easily made and I understand that but at the same time, you have to keep going," she said.
Natalia felt lucky to find a new job and began working as a telecommunicator for Berks County Emergency Services.
It was 3:01 in the morning on April 4th, 2022 and the caller was an expectant father. His wife was in active labor at their home.
Natalia calmly directed them on what to do next while making sure an ambulance was on its way. She knew they didn't have much time.
"And that's what I told the parents, like this is going to go fast. I just want you to know this isn't, you're not in labor for 12 hours here. You have to brace yourself because she is in coming so they were ready," Natalia remembered.
3 minutes later, with Natalia on the phone with the parents, a baby girl was born.
"I muted myself so my caller couldn't hear me, but everyone was bracing themselves in the center and I just screamed 'it's a girl!'" Natalia exclaimed.
"Someone of her tenure that has been here such a short amount of time displayed such a level of compassion and dedication and knowledge to ensure that these individuals receive the best care possible," said senior watch officer Michael Smith. "I cannot say enough about her overall performance during this entire incident."
There's a lot on the line when you answer a call.
Natalia says she feels a sense of purpose now that she didn't have before, helping save lives and sometimes bringing in new ones.
Natalia Arbalaez, American Red Cross Hero.