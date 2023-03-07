READING, Pa. - Xfinity tech Steven Varady was installing internet at a home in Reading over the summer, keeping us all connected.
But the job took a turn when he smelled something burning.
At the same time, contractor Samir Afif was working on a house up the block.
Two workers who had never met, going about their day jobs.
"I grabbed my hammer drill and I'm drilling concrete steps and then all of a sudden, I just started smelling burning," said Samir. "I'm like, oh my God, no not the hammer drill because that's my second one now."
But his drill was fine and working. The smell was getting stronger.
"I knew something was wrong. and then it got really potent, and then I started seeing smoke coming from behind the one house," remembered Steven.
Steven saw a mother and her children at the window, trapped on the second floor as the fire spread. They pushed the air conditioner out of the way and climbed onto the roof.
"I didn't hear fire sirens or anything like that so I grabbed my ladder off my work truck and I put it on the porch roof," said Steven.
"I dropped the hammer, ran down, and noticed, I didn't know him at the time, I think it was Steve from Comcast. He had already set up a ladder and I just ran up it," recalled Samir.
Without exchanging a word, Steve steadied the ladder while Samir climbed up. One by one they got the kids down off the roof, and then the mother.
Fire trucks pulled up and with a tower ladder, Reading firefighters rescued another child from the 3rd floor.
All four people were now out of the house. It all happened within minutes.
"The children were very scared. I can see it in their eyes. The mom and them were just stuck, there is no way down," said Samir. "They were like my own children. That's what I felt like, they were a part of my family."
Samir knows what losing everything feels like. He lost his own home in 2016, right after Christmas. He and his family got out just in time.
"Just can't say enough, those are very lucky folks," said Chief Tom Kemery with Reading Fire Department. "Then for those cogs in the wheel to fall together, you know, that dramatically and that effectively. It really worked out well for everybody involved to get them out to safety."
Lives were saved that summer morning in the city and then just like that, it was back to work.
Steven Varady and Samir Afif, American Red Cross Heroes.