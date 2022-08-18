Fine Feather Foundation presents 'A Summer to Remember' in Allentown on August 18th

The Fine Feather Foundation will host their much anticipated recital called A Summer To Remember, marking the finale of the 2022 Excelsor Summer Camp.
The free event will take place on Thursday August, 18th from 5 - 7 p.m at the Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School (1227-1243 W. Gordon St.) in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to Andrene Brown, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation to explain the preperation.
Ian Holmes, a professional singer and instructor also spoke on helping the children reach their highest potential in preperation for the recital.
The Foundation supports and protects at-risk children through education and creative arts while supporting the children's mental health.
