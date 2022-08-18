 Skip to main content
Fine Feather Foundation presents 'A Summer to Remember' in Allentown on August 18th

The Fine Feather Foundation will host their much anticipated recital called A Summer To Remember, marking the finale of the 2022 Excelsor Summer Camp.

The free event will take place on Thursday August, 18th from 5 - 7 p.m at the Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School (1227-1243 W. Gordon St.) in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Summer To Remember Recital

69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to Andrene Brown, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation to explain the preperation.

Ian Holmes, a professional singer and instructor also spoke on helping the children reach their highest potential in preperation for the recital.

The Foundation supports and protects at-risk children through education and creative arts while supporting the children's mental health.

To watch story in Spanish click here

