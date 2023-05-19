CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - This week's furry friends come to us from the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township.
First up is "Agent Jack Bauer." He's eight-years-old and the clock is ticking to adopt this tough cat. He can get overstimulated and will need some time to calm down before being ready for attention. But when he is ready, he loves to snuggle.
Our other furry friend is "Maya." She's four-years-old and is a shy girl that will take some time to open up. Maya needs a patient owner and would do best in a home with older kids. If you have other dogs, bring them along to meet her.