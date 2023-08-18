Cumru Twp., Pa. - This week's Furry Friends come from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.
First up is "Astrid." She's a seven-year-old Akita whose fur coat will require a lot of brushing and care. She's looking for an owner who understands the unique needs of her breed. Her adoption fee is sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation.
Our other furry friend is "Arizona." She's three-month-old brown tabby, and you can meet her at the shelter.
Learn more about these and other adoptable pets at https://berksarl.org/