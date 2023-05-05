CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's furry friends come from the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township.
First up is "Bandit." He's two-years-old and can get very excited when he meets new people and tends to greet them by jumping up. He would do best with kids 12 and older that are less likely to fall over from the greeting. If you have any other dogs, give him a chance to meet them.
And our other friend is "Aphrodite." She's six-years-old and is a shy girl that will take some time to open up. It's not clear how she'll do with children or other animals.