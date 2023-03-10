CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's furry friends come from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
First up is "Cash."
He's a two-year-old corgi mutt looking for an active home where he can use his little legs. Cash is smart and likes to learn new things.
Our other furry friend is named "Little Bit."
She's a six-month-old tabby that's shy at first but will warm up to you quickly. Little Bit likes toys and warm blankets.
Anyone interested in adopting this week's furry friends should contact the Animal Rescue League.